Cash Reigns Supreme Amid Middle East Market Turmoil

Global markets experienced a significant shift on Tuesday, with cash emerging as the preferred asset amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The conflict caused a sell-off in gold, bonds, and stocks, driving a spike in market volatility and upending the traditional balance between safe and risky assets.

Renewed aggression saw Israel attacking Lebanon, and Iran striking energy infrastructures in the Gulf. The resulting market anxiety boosted oil prices and the U.S. dollar, while major stock markets and Treasuries suffered. Michael Arone, a chief strategist at State Street, highlighted the indiscriminate nature of the asset sell-offs.

Investors flocked to short-term, cash-like instruments, evident by a $47.9 billion inflow into global money market funds. Meanwhile, equity funds suffered outflows, reflecting a flight to quality. Experts caution that while the dollar has rallied, its rise could be short-lived if tensions continue to impact the U.S. fiscal stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)