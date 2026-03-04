Turbulent Times: Political Tensions and Economic Delays

Former President Donald Trump has criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, claiming he falls short of Churchillian standards while expressing discontent over UK's initial refusal to allow U.S. military base usage for conflict with Iran.

The UK is set to introduce an unprecedented 'emergency brake' on student visas for applicants from certain countries due to a high asylum application rate post-arrival. The countries affected are Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan.

Meanwhile, economic uncertainties persist as online travel agent Loveholidays considers delaying its planned £1 billion market entry. This follows instabilities caused by regional conflicts impacting travel and market conditions.

