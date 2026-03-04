Turbulent Times: Political Tensions and Economic Delays
Key stories in the Financial Times spotlight political drama and economic disruptions. Ex-President Trump criticizes the UK over military base disagreements, while the UK introduces an 'emergency brake' on student visas. Loveholidays delays its IPO due to market instability caused by geopolitical tensions.
Former President Donald Trump has criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, claiming he falls short of Churchillian standards while expressing discontent over UK's initial refusal to allow U.S. military base usage for conflict with Iran.
The UK is set to introduce an unprecedented 'emergency brake' on student visas for applicants from certain countries due to a high asylum application rate post-arrival. The countries affected are Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan.
Meanwhile, economic uncertainties persist as online travel agent Loveholidays considers delaying its planned £1 billion market entry. This follows instabilities caused by regional conflicts impacting travel and market conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Imposes Visa 'Emergency Brake' on Four Nations
Rajputana Stainless Ltd: A Stainless Steel IPO with Expansion Plans
Clean Max IPO Falls Flat with Nearly 18% Dip
Clean Max Enviro Energy's Market Splash: A Close Look at IPO Debut
Sedemac Mechatronics Secures Rs 326 Crore Pre-IPO from Anchor Investors