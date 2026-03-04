Left Menu

Turbulent Times: Political Tensions and Economic Delays

Key stories in the Financial Times spotlight political drama and economic disruptions. Ex-President Trump criticizes the UK over military base disagreements, while the UK introduces an 'emergency brake' on student visas. Loveholidays delays its IPO due to market instability caused by geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former President Donald Trump has criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, claiming he falls short of Churchillian standards while expressing discontent over UK's initial refusal to allow U.S. military base usage for conflict with Iran.

The UK is set to introduce an unprecedented 'emergency brake' on student visas for applicants from certain countries due to a high asylum application rate post-arrival. The countries affected are Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan.

Meanwhile, economic uncertainties persist as online travel agent Loveholidays considers delaying its planned £1 billion market entry. This follows instabilities caused by regional conflicts impacting travel and market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

