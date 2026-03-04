Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi: A New Vision for Assam

Gaurav Gogoi has been nominated by the Congress to contest from the Jorhat assembly seat. As a notable MP and deputy leader of the opposition, Gogoi is seen as a potential chief ministerial candidate, aiming to lead Assam's Congress towards a fresh future in the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:36 IST
Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, has expressed gratitude to party leaders for nominating him as the candidate for the Jorhat assembly seat in the upcoming elections.

Gogoi, an influential figure serving as a three-time MP and deputy leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, is being positioned as a chief ministerial candidate.

His candidacy marks a significant move for Congress, which has formed alliances with other local parties to contest against the ruling BJP in the state elections scheduled for April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

