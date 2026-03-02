Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Middle East Energy Sector Impacted

Qatar halted LNG production in response to strikes between Israel, the U.S., and Iran, disrupting oil and gas facilities across the Middle East. Key sites, including Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery and Iraqi Kurdistan oil fields, were shut down, impacting global supply and spiking oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Middle East energy sector faced significant disruptions as Qatar ceased liquefied natural gas (LNG) production on Monday, following air strikes by Israel and the U.S. against Iran. The heightened tensions and subsequent Iranian retaliation led to precautionary shutdowns of vital oil and gas facilities throughout the region.

Saudi Arabia's substantial Ras Tanura refinery closed after a drone attack, a strategic move confirmed by insiders. Qatar, ranking as the second-largest LNG exporter, stopped production due to concerns over infrastructure safety amidst ongoing conflict, impacting 20% of the global LNG supply.

Increased oil prices, peaking at above $82 per barrel, were observed as the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal passage for global oil transport, experienced near-total shipping standstills due to the regional instability. This escalation prompts speculation of further involvement from Gulf states in the U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran.

