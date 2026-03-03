Unmanned Aircraft Attack Escalates Tensions in Middle East Energy Sector

A fuel tank at Oman's Duqm commercial port was targeted by drones on Tuesday, the state news agency reported, marking the fourth day of U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran. This assault underscores increasing regional volatility as Iran responds by hitting neighboring infrastructure.

The attack comes on the heels of Qatar halting liquefied natural gas production, Saudi Arabia suspending its biggest refinery, and disruptions in Iraqi Kurdish oil fields — all critical components of the global energy landscape. Iran's focus on vital infrastructures like energy facilities, ports, and airports has exacerbated tensions.

Oman, previously mediating U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, reported no casualties from the Duqm incident. Meanwhile, a fire occurred at Abu Dhabi's Musaffah fuel tank terminal, targeted by a drone, with operations reportedly unaffected. The region braces for further instability as diplomatic dialogues hang in the balance.

