Dassault's Ultimatum: Airbus Must Cooperate or Face FCAS Collapse
The head of Dassault Aviation claims the fighter jet collaboration with Airbus is doomed without cooperation. Tensions arise over leadership and workshare in the $116 billion project, potentially leading to separate French and German fighter programs. Both companies aim to avoid blame as political implications loom.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:13 IST
Dassault Aviation's chief has issued a stark warning claiming the collaborative fighter jet program with Airbus will fail unless the European planemaker changes its approach.
The escalating tensions, rooted in disagreements over leadership roles, threaten the future of the $116 billion project meant to bolster European aviation capabilities.
A definitive outcome could see France and Germany developing separate fighter jets, as political ramifications unsettle leaders involved in the high-stakes initiative.
