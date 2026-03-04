Dassault's Ultimatum: Airbus Must Cooperate or Face FCAS Collapse

Dassault Aviation's chief has issued a stark warning claiming the collaborative fighter jet program with Airbus will fail unless the European planemaker changes its approach.

The escalating tensions, rooted in disagreements over leadership roles, threaten the future of the $116 billion project meant to bolster European aviation capabilities.

A definitive outcome could see France and Germany developing separate fighter jets, as political ramifications unsettle leaders involved in the high-stakes initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)