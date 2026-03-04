Left Menu

Tragic Holi: Three Drown in Odisha Rivers

Three persons, including a boy, drowned while bathing after celebrating Holi in separate incidents in Odisha, according to police reports. Two events occurred in Jajpur district and one in Cuttack district. All victims were identified, and their bodies were recovered for postmortem examinations.

Tragedy struck in Odisha as three individuals, including a boy, lost their lives to drowning while bathing after Holi celebrations, police reported.

Two incidents unfolded in Jajpur district, where Sangram Ajitabh Das drowned in the Kharasrota river, and Hiranya Kumar Behuria in the Brahmani river. Their bodies were retrieved for postmortem examinations.

In Cuttack district, a young boy named Jeevan Behera was swept away by the Mahanadi river's currents in Baramba. Despite rescue efforts, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, underscoring the dangers faced during festive bathing.

