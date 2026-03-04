Language Row: Tamil Nadu CM Condemns Hindi Imposition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has strongly opposed the central government's decision to inscribe 'Kartavya Dwar' at the entrance of the Tiruchirappalli railway divisional office, accusing the BJP government of imposing Hindi. He urged swift action to restore Tamil nomenclature and warned of consequences from the Tamil populace.

This political standoff intensified when DMK members protested by painting over the Hindi name, demanding its quick replacement with a Tamil equivalent. Stalin claims the government's actions are part of a wider campaign to promote Hindi under the guise of a 'one language, three scripts' policy.

Amid rising tensions, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also appealed to the Centre to respect Tamil sentiments. He noted that railway authorities had agreed to remove the Hindi signage following public outcry, emphasizing the Centre's otherwise supportive stance toward the Tamil language internationally.

