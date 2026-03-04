Controversy Unfolds: Allegations of Irregularities in KPSC Mains Examination

Amid rising concerns over the integrity of the KPSC Mains examination process, Karnataka's Minister G Parameshwara has pledged a thorough investigation into the allegations of irregularities and vowed to safeguard the interests of genuine candidates.

Controversy erupted when claims surfaced that more than 10 to 15 candidates, who sat exams in the same room with consecutive serial numbers, successfully cleared the tests. Additionally, reports of multiple successful candidates from the same family added fuel to the fire.

The minister emphasized that previous complaints had prompted government action, but urged immediate corrections by KPSC to maintain transparency. Political figures, including BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, are gearing up to address these issues in the next Assembly session, aiming for a just recruitment process.