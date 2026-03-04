Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Allegations of Irregularities in KPSC Mains Examination

Karnataka is embroiled in controversy over alleged irregularities in the KPSC Mains examination. Minister G Parameshwara assured a thorough examination of the selection process to ensure fairness. Concerns arose after claims that multiple candidates with consecutive serial numbers, and those from the same family, successfully cleared the exam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:12 IST
Controversy Unfolds: Allegations of Irregularities in KPSC Mains Examination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns over the integrity of the KPSC Mains examination process, Karnataka's Minister G Parameshwara has pledged a thorough investigation into the allegations of irregularities and vowed to safeguard the interests of genuine candidates.

Controversy erupted when claims surfaced that more than 10 to 15 candidates, who sat exams in the same room with consecutive serial numbers, successfully cleared the tests. Additionally, reports of multiple successful candidates from the same family added fuel to the fire.

The minister emphasized that previous complaints had prompted government action, but urged immediate corrections by KPSC to maintain transparency. Political figures, including BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, are gearing up to address these issues in the next Assembly session, aiming for a just recruitment process.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Private Payrolls Surge: February's Record Job Growth

U.S. Private Payrolls Surge: February's Record Job Growth

 Global
2
Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Insights

Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Insights

 Global
3
Abdullah Advocates Peace Amidst Tensions over West Asia Strikes

Abdullah Advocates Peace Amidst Tensions over West Asia Strikes

 India
4
Family Feud Turns Fatal: Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle

Family Feud Turns Fatal: Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026