EU Boosts Manufacturing: A Green Revolution in Procurement

The European Commission has proposed the Industrial Accelerator Act to enhance the EU's manufacturing competitiveness and meet decarbonization goals. The act enforces local content requirements and aims to increase manufacturing's share of the EU's national output from 14% to 20% by 2035, safeguarding and creating jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:17 IST
The European Commission revealed the Industrial Accelerator Act, a key initiative to bolster the EU's manufacturing sector while advancing decarbonization objectives. Local content mandates will apply to crucial industries like aluminium and cement, as well as new technologies including electric vehicles and wind turbines.

By 2035, the act aims for manufacturing to constitute 20% of the EU's national output, addressing potential job losses in sectors such as automotive while fostering employment in emerging industries. However, debates rage on over which non-EU nations will qualify as 'trusted partners' under the act's local content rules.

Additionally, the act includes provisions to manage foreign investment, especially targeting investments over €100 million from countries like China, holding a significant share of global production. The goal is to prevent European dependency on imported components, ensuring employment within the region and stimulating local expertise and technology transfer.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

