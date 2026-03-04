Market Volatility Amid Iranian Outreach and Oil Stability Talks
The S&P 500 saw fluctuations on Wednesday following reports of Iranian overtures for talks with the U.S. and President Trump's assurances on oil market stability. Travel stocks showed mixed results, and the energy sector led declines amidst geopolitical tensions. Tech and safe-haven assets exhibited gains.
The S&P 500 experienced volatility on Wednesday as traders responded to reports of Iranian officials making covert contact with the U.S. for potential negotiations to end ongoing tensions. This development, along with President Trump's promise to stabilize oil markets, led to a mixed response among investors.
The New York Times highlighted that Iranian intelligence reached out to the CIA, but skepticism remains about the likelihood of any immediate resolution. Despite this, Art Hogan of B Riley Wealth considers it a positive sign but advises caution given the administration's unmet targets. Travel stocks showed varied movements while the energy sector saw notable declines.
President Trump's announcement of a U.S. Naval escort for oil tankers and other measures provided some relief. Meanwhile, tech and crypto stocks recovered strength with notable gains from Nvidia and others. Traditional safe-havens like precious metals rose, and the private payroll survey indicated an unexpected increase, reflecting mixed economic resilience amidst energy price challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Strikes Back: Iranian Official Connected to Trump Plot Killed
U.S. Military Eliminates Iranian Official Behind Trump's Assassination Plot
Defense Contractors Face Pressure Amid Trump's Ban on Anthropic
Pedro Sanchez Defies Trump: Spain's Bold Stand Against Military Actions
Tech Titans Meet Trump for Energy Cost Pledge