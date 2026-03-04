Iran's Aggression: EU's Top Diplomat Warns of Chaos

Iran is facing criticism for its aggressive actions in the Middle East, which EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas claims are sowing chaos and destabilizing the region. Kallas addressed these concerns to reporters on Wednesday.

The tension escalated when Turkey announced that NATO air defenses intercepted and destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile targeting Turkish airspace. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on Iran's actions, suggesting it was a strategic mistake.

Kallas emphasized that the conflict could shift focus away from Ukraine while noting that Iran's hostility results in Russia losing an ally. Despite this, she cautioned that Russia might find an economic advantage in the form of rising oil prices sparked by the unrest.

