Escalations in Baghdad: Shiite Militias Target US Troops
An Iraqi Shiite militia, Saraya Awliya al-Dam, claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting US forces at Baghdad's airport. The assault amplifies tensions after Iran's Supreme Leader was reportedly killed. This marks another episode in ongoing conflicts involving Iranian-backed groups, including Hezbollah, amid a campaign initiated by the U.S. and Israel.
On Monday, an Iraqi Shiite militia claimed responsibility for a drone attack that targeted US troops stationed at Baghdad's airport. The group, Saraya Awliya al-Dam, is among several Shiite militias that have emerged in Iraq after the 2003 US-led invasion which led to Saddam Hussein's overthrow.
The attack serves as a part of broader retaliation in the wake of allegations surrounding the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Despite the gravity of the incident, there was no immediate response from the US or Iraqi officials regarding the militia's claims.
This development comes amid a heightened conflict landscape wherein Iranian-backed militias, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, are actively engaging in a war marked by airstrike offensives initiated by both the U.S. and Israel against Iran's theocratic regime.
