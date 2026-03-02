Escalations in Baghdad: Shiite Militias Target US Troops

On Monday, an Iraqi Shiite militia claimed responsibility for a drone attack that targeted US troops stationed at Baghdad's airport. The group, Saraya Awliya al-Dam, is among several Shiite militias that have emerged in Iraq after the 2003 US-led invasion which led to Saddam Hussein's overthrow.

The attack serves as a part of broader retaliation in the wake of allegations surrounding the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Despite the gravity of the incident, there was no immediate response from the US or Iraqi officials regarding the militia's claims.

This development comes amid a heightened conflict landscape wherein Iranian-backed militias, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, are actively engaging in a war marked by airstrike offensives initiated by both the U.S. and Israel against Iran's theocratic regime.