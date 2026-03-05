Safety First: Oman Oil Marketing Company's Quick Response
Oman Oil Marketing Company experienced an incident involving one of its fuel storage tanks. Preliminary assessments suggest that the impact resulted in only minor physical damage. As a precaution, operations at the affected site were temporarily halted to ensure safety.
An incident occurred at Oman Oil Marketing Company involving one of its fuel storage tanks, according to initial reports.
Preliminary assessments indicate that the impact was minimal, causing only minor physical damage, thus limiting overall concerns.
Operations at the affected site have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure, ensuring safety and compliance standards are met.
