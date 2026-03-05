Left Menu

Kerala's Examination Season: A Gateway to Future Opportunities

Kerala kickstarts its SSLC examinations, engaging over 4 lakh students. Education Minister Sivankutty encourages students to view exams as an opportunity for knowledge demonstration. The assessments are based on a new curriculum after 11 years, focusing on 21st-century skills. Plus One and Plus Two exams also commence.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:56 IST
Students across Kerala began their SSLC examinations on Thursday, with excitement and anticipation in the air. This annual academic milestone, backed by the state's Education Minister V Sivankutty, promises a streamlined assessment process.

The exams are taking place at 3,047 centers, with 4,17,497 students participating. Special arrangements include 633 students from Lakshadweep and another 633 in the Gulf, where exams were postponed due to West Asia's conflict.

Minister Sivankutty shared words of encouragement, emphasizing exams as knowledge showcases rather than stress points. With a new curriculum focusing on 21st-century skills, students will be evaluated on critical thinking and creativity, as they approach higher studies with reserved Plus One seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

