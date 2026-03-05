Kerala's Examination Season: A Gateway to Future Opportunities

Students across Kerala began their SSLC examinations on Thursday, with excitement and anticipation in the air. This annual academic milestone, backed by the state's Education Minister V Sivankutty, promises a streamlined assessment process.

The exams are taking place at 3,047 centers, with 4,17,497 students participating. Special arrangements include 633 students from Lakshadweep and another 633 in the Gulf, where exams were postponed due to West Asia's conflict.

Minister Sivankutty shared words of encouragement, emphasizing exams as knowledge showcases rather than stress points. With a new curriculum focusing on 21st-century skills, students will be evaluated on critical thinking and creativity, as they approach higher studies with reserved Plus One seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)