Dollar's Dominance: Currency Soars Amid Middle East Turmoil

The dollar surged on Thursday, reaffirming its status as a safe-haven currency amid escalating military conflict in the Middle East. Earlier, a brief retreat from three-month highs was witnessed as investors hoped for a quick resolution to the conflict hampering oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

As Iran and Israel's war entered its sixth day with missile launches, the greenback quickly recovered early losses, pushing the euro and sterling lower. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.2%, nearing a recent three-month high. 'Dollar liquidity is king,' noted Rabobank's senior macro strategist, Bas van Geffen.

The currency's appreciation is driven by rising energy prices and inflation concerns, affecting major central banks' rate plans. The yen and Australian dollar showed mixed reactions to the dollar's strength, overshadowed by China's modest economic growth target for 2026. Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether saw declines following significant gains.