TMC's Strategic Picks for Rajya Sabha: Celebrities and Experts in Lineup

In a strategic move, TMC announced nominations for the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections, featuring stars like Koel Mallick and legal expert Menaka Guruswamy. Meanwhile, BJP's Rahul Sinha emphasized the party's commitment to workers' empowerment. The election, affecting 37 seats across ten states, is scheduled for March 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:16 IST
TMC's Rajiv Kumar, Babul Supriyo, Maneka Guruswamy, Koel Mallick filed nominations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has revealed its nominees for the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections, further strengthening its political strategy by including notable personalities such as Koel Mallick, a celebrated figure in Bengali cinema, and legal luminary Menaka Guruswamy.

This decision comes as part of the party's strategic selection process aimed at reinforcing its influence in the upcoming biennial elections. Other nominees include Rajeev Kumar, a former Director General of Police, and Babul Supriyo, a former Union Minister and current Cabinet Minister for IT and Electronics in West Bengal.

In contrast, the BJP's candidate, Rahul Sinha, highlighted the party's focus on recognizing dedicated workers, stating that it demonstrates the party's commitment to nurturing future potential. The Rajya Sabha elections, which will see voting in ten states, are set for March 16, with the term of 37 members ending in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

