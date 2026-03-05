Ukraine Proposes Venue Change for Talks Amid Middle East Crisis
Ukraine has approached the United States with a proposal to change the location and timing of the upcoming trilateral talks with Russia due to intensified events in the Middle East. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested the meeting, initially scheduled for March 5-9, be adjusted in response to international developments.
However, given the growing tensions and conflict elsewhere, notably in the Middle East, Ukraine is exploring alternative arrangements for these crucial negotiations.
President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for flexibility in scheduling, taking into account the global geopolitical climate as a key factor. The situation underscores how interconnected international affairs can be and their impact on diplomatic processes.
