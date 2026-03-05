Left Menu

Ukraine Proposes Venue Change for Talks Amid Middle East Crisis

Ukraine has approached the United States with a proposal to change the location and timing of the upcoming trilateral talks with Russia due to intensified events in the Middle East. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested the meeting, initially scheduled for March 5-9, be adjusted in response to international developments.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has reached out to the United States about potentially changing both the location and timing of the forthcoming trilateral talks with Russia. This adjustment comes in light of ongoing events in the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced.

The meeting with the U.S. and Russia was originally planned between March 5 and 9. However, given the growing tensions and conflict elsewhere, notably in the Middle East, Ukraine is exploring alternative arrangements for these crucial negotiations.

President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for flexibility in scheduling, taking into account the global geopolitical climate as a key factor. The situation underscores how interconnected international affairs can be and their impact on diplomatic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

