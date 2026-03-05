KuCoin Launches $1M Airdrop Campaign to Boost New Futures Trading Participation

KuCoin, a prominent player in the global cryptocurrency platform scene, has unveiled an enticing initiative titled 'Trade New Futures & Share 1M Airdrop.' This campaign offers participants a share in a hefty 1,000,000 USDT reward pool, incentivizing users who engage with newly listed futures contracts.

The program is strategically designed to calculate rewards based on how long traders hold their positions, rather than the speed at which they trade. KuCoin's aim is to foster a stable and organic liquidity environment while reducing the dominance of high-frequency trading.

Recognized for its substantial contribution to altcoin and perpetual markets, KuCoin is trusted by over 40 million users worldwide. The platform is committed to enhancing the maturity of new markets by aligning trading incentives with sustained market involvement.