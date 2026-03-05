Left Menu

KuCoin Launches $1M Airdrop Campaign to Boost New Futures Trading Participation

KuCoin, a leading crypto platform, introduces a new campaign, 'Trade New Futures & Share 1M Airdrop,' giving users a chance to earn from a 1,000,000 USDT reward pool. The campaign aims to boost participation in newly listed futures contracts by rewarding duration of participation, promoting a healthier trading environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Providenciales | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:00 IST
KuCoin Launches $1M Airdrop Campaign to Boost New Futures Trading Participation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KuCoin, a prominent player in the global cryptocurrency platform scene, has unveiled an enticing initiative titled 'Trade New Futures & Share 1M Airdrop.' This campaign offers participants a share in a hefty 1,000,000 USDT reward pool, incentivizing users who engage with newly listed futures contracts.

The program is strategically designed to calculate rewards based on how long traders hold their positions, rather than the speed at which they trade. KuCoin's aim is to foster a stable and organic liquidity environment while reducing the dominance of high-frequency trading.

Recognized for its substantial contribution to altcoin and perpetual markets, KuCoin is trusted by over 40 million users worldwide. The platform is committed to enhancing the maturity of new markets by aligning trading incentives with sustained market involvement.

TRENDING

1
Kochi Airport Pioneers a New Era with On-Site Co-Working

Kochi Airport Pioneers a New Era with On-Site Co-Working

 India
2
Mild Earthquakes Jiggle Gujarat Districts

Mild Earthquakes Jiggle Gujarat Districts

 India
3
India's Silent Gamble: Energy and Diplomacy Amidst Rising Tensions

India's Silent Gamble: Energy and Diplomacy Amidst Rising Tensions

 India
4
Thrilling Victories Propel Australia and South Korea into Women's Asian Cup Quarter-Finals

Thrilling Victories Propel Australia and South Korea into Women's Asian Cup ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026