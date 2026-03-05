Silver Soars as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

Silver prices saw a notable increase of Rs 1,844, reaching Rs 2.67 lakh per kilogram on Thursday amidst growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, prompting investors to seek safe-haven assets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the white metal for May delivery surged by 0.69 percent in a business turnover of 6,353 lots. Analysts attribute the rise to jitters over a potential prolonged conflict involving Iran, which has spiked demand for precious metals.

Gold, meanwhile, experienced a slight dip in futures as April deliveries fell Rs 210. The move in precious metals comes as the US plans to impose a temporary global tariff, intensifying the market focus on economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)