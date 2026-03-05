South Africa's Economic Outlook Amid Middle East Chaos

Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's Finance Minister, has raised concerns about the implications of the ongoing Middle East conflict on the country's economic prospects. He indicated that the magnitude of the impact would largely hinge on how prolonged the conflict turns out to be.

During an investment conference held in London, Godongwana provided reassurance by noting that South Africa's coalition government is currently operating smoothly. This marks a significant improvement compared to the previous year when internal strife among coalition partners led to significant delays in budget approvals.

The minister's comments arrive at a time when investors are keenly observing geopolitical events that could influence global markets. His address underscored both the country's economic resilience and its political unity, critical components for ensuring investor confidence and sustainable growth.