Empowering Women: Puducherry's Financial Boost to BPL Families
The Puducherry government will provide a lump sum payment of Rs 5,000 to women heads of 63,000 BPL families, covering two months' assistance. This initiative aims to empower women, enhance economic freedom, and promote societal growth, reflecting the administration's commitment to women's role in family and economic development.
- Country:
- India
The Puducherry government is set to provide a significant financial boost to women heads of 63,000 families living below the poverty line. In a recent announcement, authorities confirmed that a lump sum payment of two months' worth of assistance, totaling Rs 5,000, will soon be transferred directly to the bank accounts of these women.
This decision received approval from Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan after it was proposed by Chief Minister N Rangasamy. The current policy supports women in BPL families with Rs 2,500 per month, aiming to fortify their economic status and family welfare.
The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the well-being and development of society are closely linked to women's economic independence. This initiative, targeting the payments for February and March, is seen as a crucial step towards promoting self-reliance among women, reinforcing their roles as both family leaders and administrators.
