Left Menu

Dollar Holds Strong Amid Middle East Turmoil

The U.S. dollar remains stable and poised for significant weekly gains as Middle East tensions escalate, increasing demand for safe-haven assets. Ongoing conflict is affecting global markets, with rising oil prices impacting economic policies and inflation expectations. Analysts predict sustained higher inflation and decreased chances of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:05 IST
Dollar Holds Strong Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar maintained stability in Asian trading on Friday, positioning itself for the steepest weekly gain in over a year as escalating tensions in the Middle East spurred demand for safe-haven assets. This upheaval sent oil prices soaring, intensifying inflation risks in energy-dependent economies and altering central bank policy forecasts.

Earlier hopes for resolving the conflict diminished, with Iran threatening severe repercussions after the sinking of its warship. President Donald Trump's involvement in choosing Iran's next leader following significant U.S. and Israeli strikes was brought to light. The dollar index, despite minor fluctuations, remained on track for a substantial weekly increase.

The conflict's effects have caused volatility across various financial markets. Analysts and traders adjusted their strategies, with the specter of increased inflation and altered rate expectations looming large. This situation is reshaping global economic outlooks, particularly in regions reliant on energy imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Myong Yu Jong's Heroics Propel North Korea in Women's Asian Cup

Myong Yu Jong's Heroics Propel North Korea in Women's Asian Cup

 Australia
2
Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

 Global
3
India Ramps Up LPG Production Amid Middle East Crisis

India Ramps Up LPG Production Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026