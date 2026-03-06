Dollar Holds Strong Amid Middle East Turmoil

The U.S. dollar maintained stability in Asian trading on Friday, positioning itself for the steepest weekly gain in over a year as escalating tensions in the Middle East spurred demand for safe-haven assets. This upheaval sent oil prices soaring, intensifying inflation risks in energy-dependent economies and altering central bank policy forecasts.

Earlier hopes for resolving the conflict diminished, with Iran threatening severe repercussions after the sinking of its warship. President Donald Trump's involvement in choosing Iran's next leader following significant U.S. and Israeli strikes was brought to light. The dollar index, despite minor fluctuations, remained on track for a substantial weekly increase.

The conflict's effects have caused volatility across various financial markets. Analysts and traders adjusted their strategies, with the specter of increased inflation and altered rate expectations looming large. This situation is reshaping global economic outlooks, particularly in regions reliant on energy imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)