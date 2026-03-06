Ukraine's $82 Million Cash and Gold Standoff with Hungary

Ukraine has accused Hungary of detaining seven employees of its state savings bank, Oschadbank, who were transporting a considerable sum in cash and gold back to Ukraine. The employees were reportedly carrying $40 million, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold when they were stopped in Hungary.

The incident escalates tensions linked to an ongoing dispute over the Druzhba pipeline, which transports Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Both countries blame Ukraine for delays in oil flow, a charge Kyiv denies, citing necessary repairs due to infrastructure damage from a Russian drone strike.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has halted diesel exports to Ukraine and vowed to pressure Kyiv to resume oil shipments. The diplomatic standoff occurs against the backdrop of Hungary's upcoming elections, with Orban using strong-arm tactics in the face of EU opposition and the Ukrainian government's demands for the bank employees' release.

