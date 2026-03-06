Left Menu

Hungary Halts Transit Shipments Amid Oil Dispute with Ukraine

Hungary has decided to halt transit shipments crucial for Ukraine's supply chain unless Ukraine resumes its approval for Russian crude oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Ukraine of blackmail and stated that Hungary would leverage all available means until the oil flows continue.

Updated: 06-03-2026 12:43 IST
Hungary has announced it will cease transit shipments crossing the country that are critical for Ukraine's supply chain as long as Ukraine continues to halt Russian crude oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday during an interview with state radio.

Accusing Kyiv of blackmail, Orban insisted that Hungary would employ all possible measures at its disposal until the resumption of oil flow is achieved. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing energy dispute between the two countries.

"We have already stopped diesel exports to Ukraine, maintained power exports, and will discontinue transit shipments through Hungary vital to Ukraine... until we secure Ukraine's consent for oil shipments," Orban asserted.

