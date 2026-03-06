Hungary Halts Transit Shipments Amid Oil Dispute with Ukraine

Hungary has announced it will cease transit shipments crossing the country that are critical for Ukraine's supply chain as long as Ukraine continues to halt Russian crude oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday during an interview with state radio.

Accusing Kyiv of blackmail, Orban insisted that Hungary would employ all possible measures at its disposal until the resumption of oil flow is achieved. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing energy dispute between the two countries.

"We have already stopped diesel exports to Ukraine, maintained power exports, and will discontinue transit shipments through Hungary vital to Ukraine... until we secure Ukraine's consent for oil shipments," Orban asserted.