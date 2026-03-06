Left Menu

Russian Advances: Control of Sosnove Confirmed

Russian forces have captured the settlement of Sosnove in the Donetsk region, according to the RIA news agency. However, Reuters was unable to independently verify this report. The development reflects ongoing tensions and conflict dynamics in eastern Ukraine, impacted by the country's geopolitical landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:04 IST
Russian Advances: Control of Sosnove Confirmed
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of Sosnove, a settlement in eastern Ukraine's contested Donetsk region. This development comes via the RIA state news agency, which cited unnamed sources within the Defence Ministry.

The news adds another layer to the unfolding geopolitical situation in eastern Ukraine, where the conflict has escalated in recent months.

Independent verification of the capture was not immediately possible, as Reuters could not corroborate the battlefield developments. The capture of Sosnove underscores the ongoing military engagements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

 Global
2
Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising T...

 India
3
Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

 India
4
State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fadnavis to media.

State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026