Russian forces have reportedly seized control of Sosnove, a settlement in eastern Ukraine's contested Donetsk region. This development comes via the RIA state news agency, which cited unnamed sources within the Defence Ministry.

The news adds another layer to the unfolding geopolitical situation in eastern Ukraine, where the conflict has escalated in recent months.

Independent verification of the capture was not immediately possible, as Reuters could not corroborate the battlefield developments. The capture of Sosnove underscores the ongoing military engagements in the region.

