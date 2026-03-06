The Kremlin announced on Friday a surge in demand for Russian energy products, attributed to the ongoing conflict in Iran. This development comes a day after the United States issued a 30-day waiver, permitting India to purchase Russian oil currently held up at sea.

The Iran conflict, now in its seventh day, has nearly closed off the Strait of Hormuz—a major shipping route—thereby disrupting a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's role as a reliable oil and gas supplier, offering resources both through pipelines and in liquefied form.

Despite the waiver, Peskov refrained from confirming the potential volume of Russian oil supplies to India, amidst ongoing U.S. pressure on New Delhi to avoid such purchases. The strategic geopolitical landscape continues to evolve as nations navigate energy needs amidst global tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)