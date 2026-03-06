Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Sparks UK Market Turmoil

UK indexes face a significant drop as the Middle East war stokes inflation fears through rising energy prices. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 head toward their worst week since April 2025. Oil prices climb, driven by potential export shutdowns. Traders reassess rate cut expectations amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:30 IST
Middle East Conflict Sparks UK Market Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's major stock indexes are poised for their steepest weekly decline in nearly a year. This follows growing tensions in the Middle East that have heightened fears of inflation, driven by escalating energy prices. By 1130 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 had slipped 0.1%, while the FTSE 250 remained flat, both heading for their worst week since the April 2025 turmoil sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcement.

Shares of oil giants Shell and BP surged almost 2%, reflecting rising crude oil prices as conflicts restricted shipments through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Qatar's energy minister has warned that Gulf countries could halt all energy exports within weeks, which he believes could push oil prices to $150 per barrel.

The spike in energy costs has led traders to sharply diminish expectations of an interest rate cut this year, with current odds of a 25-basis-point cut from the Bank of England this month dropping to 15% from 80% earlier. Despite a faster-than-expected rise in British house prices in February, the worsening geopolitical situation and inflation worries could delay any interest rate reductions, impacting sector outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Bairia: Family Accused in Dowry Death Case

Tragedy in Bairia: Family Accused in Dowry Death Case

 India
2
Triumphant Journey: Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

Triumphant Journey: Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

 India
3
India Seeks Legal Path to Sanctioned Russian Oil Amid Market Turbulence

India Seeks Legal Path to Sanctioned Russian Oil Amid Market Turbulence

 Global
4
Himachal Politics: Youth Opportunities and Unmet Disaster Relief

Himachal Politics: Youth Opportunities and Unmet Disaster Relief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026