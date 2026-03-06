Middle East Conflict Sparks UK Market Turmoil
UK indexes face a significant drop as the Middle East war stokes inflation fears through rising energy prices. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 head toward their worst week since April 2025. Oil prices climb, driven by potential export shutdowns. Traders reassess rate cut expectations amid geopolitical uncertainties.
The UK's major stock indexes are poised for their steepest weekly decline in nearly a year. This follows growing tensions in the Middle East that have heightened fears of inflation, driven by escalating energy prices. By 1130 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 had slipped 0.1%, while the FTSE 250 remained flat, both heading for their worst week since the April 2025 turmoil sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcement.
Shares of oil giants Shell and BP surged almost 2%, reflecting rising crude oil prices as conflicts restricted shipments through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Qatar's energy minister has warned that Gulf countries could halt all energy exports within weeks, which he believes could push oil prices to $150 per barrel.
The spike in energy costs has led traders to sharply diminish expectations of an interest rate cut this year, with current odds of a 25-basis-point cut from the Bank of England this month dropping to 15% from 80% earlier. Despite a faster-than-expected rise in British house prices in February, the worsening geopolitical situation and inflation worries could delay any interest rate reductions, impacting sector outlooks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict
Global Markets Juggle Rising Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions
Bearish Sentiments and Crude Oil Prices Steer Indian Markets Down
US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down as oil prices spike on Middle East conflict
TREASURIES-Treasury yields advance for fourth day as oil prices raise inflation risk