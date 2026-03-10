Revitalizing Badamba: Indian Potash Ltd's Sugar Mill Renaissance

In a significant move towards enhancing the local economy, Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government to revitalize the Badamba Cooperative Sugar Mill. The agreement, formalized in the presence of Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, involves an investment of Rs 360 crore.

Key aspects of the project include the establishment of a 3,500 tonnes cane per day sugar mill, a 16-megawatt cogeneration power plant, a bio-CNG plant, and a modern cold storage facility. The Odisha government is set to provide 112 acres on a long-term lease to facilitate the development of this infrastructure.

This initiative is expected to directly benefit around 10,000 local farmers by rejuvenating sugarcane cultivation, increasing farmer income, and generating employment in the Cuttack district. Having previously turned around three sugar mills in Gujarat, IPL aims to replicate its success with the support of cooperative and financial experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)