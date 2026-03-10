Global Efforts to Stabilize the Oil Market

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure revealed a unified determination among international players, including the United States, to stabilize the highly volatile oil market. He made the announcement while addressing reporters on Tuesday.

Lescure confirmed that multiple countries have approached the International Energy Agency (IEA) to design scenarios aimed at potentially increasing oil reserves.

The move underscores a significant cooperative endeavor to tackle fluctuating oil prices, which is critical for maintaining market equilibrium.

(With inputs from agencies.)