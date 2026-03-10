Left Menu

Global Diplomatic Push Amid West Asia Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with German and South Korean counterparts to address the West Asia crisis's impact on energy supplies. Talks focused on the strategic Strait of Hormuz blockade and plans for enhanced bilateral cooperation amidst surging global oil and gas prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on a diplomatic mission this Tuesday, engaged with his German and South Korean counterparts to address the ongoing West Asia crisis impacting global energy supplies. The diplomatic endeavor is part of New Delhi's broader strategy to mitigate the crisis's fallout.

The geopolitical tension has caused a surge in global oil and gas prices, following Iran's virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a significant maritime corridor handling approximately 20% of global oil and LNG traffic. Jaishankar's discussions with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul centered on the conflict's ongoing developments in West Asia.

Additionally, talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun highlighted energy implications of the crisis, alongside plans to bolster Korea-India relations. High-level exchanges are anticipated to elevate strategic economic cooperation, with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung due to visit India shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

