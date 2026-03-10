Global Diplomatic Push Amid West Asia Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on a diplomatic mission this Tuesday, engaged with his German and South Korean counterparts to address the ongoing West Asia crisis impacting global energy supplies. The diplomatic endeavor is part of New Delhi's broader strategy to mitigate the crisis's fallout.

The geopolitical tension has caused a surge in global oil and gas prices, following Iran's virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a significant maritime corridor handling approximately 20% of global oil and LNG traffic. Jaishankar's discussions with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul centered on the conflict's ongoing developments in West Asia.

Additionally, talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun highlighted energy implications of the crisis, alongside plans to bolster Korea-India relations. High-level exchanges are anticipated to elevate strategic economic cooperation, with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung due to visit India shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)