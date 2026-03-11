Left Menu

Himachal CM Launches Robotic Surgery, Slams BJP for 'Anti-Himachal' Stance

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated robotic surgery services at Indira Gandhi Medical College, aiming to make world-class healthcare affordable. He criticized the BJP for an anti-Himachal stance and addressed concerns over LPG distribution. Robotic surgeries are set to expand to major medical colleges in the state.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at IGMC Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant advancement for healthcare, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated robotic surgery services at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. Emphasizing the potential benefits of the advanced technology, Sukhu stated that it would make high-quality treatment accessible to the common people.

The Chief Minister revealed that approximately 150 successful surgeries have already taken place at the Super Speciality Hospital in Chamyana over the past seven to eight months. The state government plans to expand these facilities to major medical colleges, including Shimla, Mandi, and Hamirpur, aiming to establish Himachal as a pioneer in North India for such services.

Sukhu highlighted the economic benefits, noting that surgery costs in government hospitals would be capped significantly lower than private institutions. As he addressed reporters, Sukhu also expressed concerns over LPG distribution, managed by the central government, and criticized the BJP for not defending Himachal's interests, citing a reduction in the state's Revenue Deficit Grant.

