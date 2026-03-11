Britain's Power Auction Clears at Lower Price for 2029/30

Britain's latest electricity capacity auction for the year 2029/30 concluded at a rate of £27.10 per kilowatt per year, as announced by the National Energy System Operator late on Tuesday.

Launched in 2014, the auction is part of a broader initiative to ensure sufficient power supply across the country by compensating providers for capacity readiness.

This year's auction price marks a substantial drop from the previous year's, which was set at £60 per kW/year for 2028/29. Major energy firms like SSE and Drax were among the successful bidders.

(With inputs from agencies.)