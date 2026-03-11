Brightening Homes: The Impact of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

The Parliament was informed on Wednesday that the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has benefited over 31 lakh households since its launch in February 2024. The initiative aims to install rooftop solar systems in one crore households by March 2027.

As part of the scheme, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik reported that applicants can apply through a national portal, and to date, 63,26,125 applications have been received. This indicates a growing interest in sustainable energy solutions among residents.

With 25,02,217 systems installed across the nation by March 2026, the program is significantly progressing toward its ambitious goal, boosting the adoption of renewable energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)