Left Menu

Brightening Homes: The Impact of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a government initiative launched in February 2024 aimed at installing rooftop solar systems in one crore households by March 2027. As of March 2026, over 31 lakh households have benefited, and more than 63 lakh applications have been received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:04 IST
Brightening Homes: The Impact of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliament was informed on Wednesday that the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has benefited over 31 lakh households since its launch in February 2024. The initiative aims to install rooftop solar systems in one crore households by March 2027.

As part of the scheme, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik reported that applicants can apply through a national portal, and to date, 63,26,125 applications have been received. This indicates a growing interest in sustainable energy solutions among residents.

With 25,02,217 systems installed across the nation by March 2026, the program is significantly progressing toward its ambitious goal, boosting the adoption of renewable energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026