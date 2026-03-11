Home Ministry Takes Action to Secure LPG Supply Amid Global Uncertainties

The Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, convened a crucial meeting on Wednesday with state Chief Secretaries and Directors Generals of Police (DGsP) to discuss the logistics surrounding Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution across India, officials reported. The primary aim was to ensure uninterrupted access to domestic cooking gas, while simultaneously curbing any instances of hoarding, black marketing, or potential supply disruptions.

During the meeting, Govind Mohan emphasized the importance of maintaining strict surveillance over the distribution networks. States were instructed to take immediate and decisive action against entities trying to hoard LPG cylinders or distort supplies for undue profit. Additionally, law enforcement agencies were tasked with monitoring LPG dealers, transporters, and storage facilities to prevent the diversion of cylinders intended for household use.

The context of this meeting aligns with growing concerns over possible supply chain interruptions spurred by recent geopolitical developments. Officials highlighted the government's proactive stance to ensure the steady availability of domestic LPG and mitigate any potential shortages that could impact households. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed oil refineries and public sector oil marketing companies to boost LPG production and divert additional resources to meet domestic demand. Efforts are underway to fortify delivery systems to ensure seamless distribution nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)