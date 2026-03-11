Left Menu

Government Acts to Prevent LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Tensions

Amidst a shortage of LPG cylinders due to the conflict in West Asia, the Indian government has urged state and Union territory officials to monitor supplies closely, prevent hoarding, and curb black marketing. Officials reassure the public of stable domestic supply, although imports face disruptions.

The Indian government has taken steps to address a shortage of LPG cylinders triggered by intensified conflicts in West Asia. In a virtual meeting chaired by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, officials were instructed to monitor and manage LPG supplies to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

The meeting gathered chief secretaries, consumer affairs ministry representatives, and DGPs to deliberate on strategies to maintain supply and price stability. Mohan emphasized ensuring law and order in the distribution of LPG cylinders and mandated that police gather regular reports on the situation's evolution.

Concerns arose due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical sea route for India's LPG imports from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite the import disruptions, government and oil companies have reassured the public of ongoing supply assertiveness to meet domestic needs.

