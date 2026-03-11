Left Menu

Gujarat Initiates LNG Supply Safeguard Amidst Global Turmoil

The Gujarat Government has set up a committee to ensure LNG supply amidst a military conflict in West Asia. The panel, led by the Chief Secretary, will work with the Centre to maintain household gas availability. The government aims to prioritize domestic gas supplies despite global disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:21 IST
Amid a military conflict in West Asia, the Gujarat Government has formed a strategic committee to coordinate with the Centre, ensuring uninterrupted supplies of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for households. State minister Jitu Vaghani confirmed this on Wednesday while addressing media in Gandhinagar.

The committee, guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and chaired by the Chief Secretary, aims to prevent any LNG shortages. Vaghani assured that the supply of domestic gas cylinders would remain unaffected, and prices for domestic PNG and CNG will not rise.

The Union government is also taking proactive steps by placing advance orders for gas from West Africa and the US. This action diverts reliance on Middle Eastern nations, securing alternatives to prevent kitchen disruptions amidst an escalating international crisis.

