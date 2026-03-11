Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Revamps Land Demarcation Process

In a decisive move to protect the interests of rural farmers and streamline administrative processes, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has unveiled new guidelines for land demarcation during a high-level Revenue Department meeting. This initiative is designed to ensure consistency and transparency in managing measurement discrepancies across promulgated villages in the state.

Patel's approach involves the establishment of Land Demarcation Committees in every district, chaired by the local Collector, to conduct regular reviews of land demarcation efforts. These committees, comprising various officials such as Resident Additional Collectors and Land Records Directors, aim to implement the Chief Minister's farmer-centric policy by facilitating smooth complaint resolutions.

The CM's directives have led to the categorization of discrepancy cases into seven distinct types, ensuring a structured and efficient resolution process. Furthermore, Taluka Development Officers and Mamlatdars now possess enhanced authority to tackle complex issues swiftly, eliminating the need for applicants to make repeated visits to government offices, thereby promoting Ease of Doing Business and good governance practices.

