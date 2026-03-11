Left Menu

District Magistrate Tackles LPG Crisis Amid West Asia Conflict

Amid a national LPG shortage due to the West Asia conflict, Gautam Buddh Nagar's district magistrate, Medha Roopam, has directed officials to tackle black marketing vigorously. Reassuring citizens about sufficient stock, she outlined measures to ensure fair distribution, warning against unauthorized sales and urging reliance on official channels for LPG refills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:09 IST
District Magistrate Tackles LPG Crisis Amid West Asia Conflict

The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Medha Roopam, has issued stringent directives to combat black marketing of LPG cylinders amid a nationwide shortage caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a meeting at the collectorate auditorium, officials from major oil companies confirmed that the district's LPG supplies are adequate and reassured citizens to avoid panic-buying.

Roopam emphasized strict enforcement of the Essential Commodities Act and warned of severe legal consequences for unauthorized trade, urging consumers to rely only on official channels for refills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026