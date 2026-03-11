District Magistrate Tackles LPG Crisis Amid West Asia Conflict

The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Medha Roopam, has issued stringent directives to combat black marketing of LPG cylinders amid a nationwide shortage caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a meeting at the collectorate auditorium, officials from major oil companies confirmed that the district's LPG supplies are adequate and reassured citizens to avoid panic-buying.

Roopam emphasized strict enforcement of the Essential Commodities Act and warned of severe legal consequences for unauthorized trade, urging consumers to rely only on official channels for refills.

(With inputs from agencies.)