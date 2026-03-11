Delhi Government Assures Steady Supply of Fuel Amidst Rumors

Amidst emerging rumors about potential fuel supply disruptions in Delhi due to geopolitical developments in the Middle East, the government has reassured the public that LPG, petrol, diesel, and PNG supplies remain unaffected. In an urgent meeting chaired by Delhi's Chief Secretary, senior officials emphasized that there is no fuel shortage in the national capital.

Officials from Indraprastha Gas Limited confirmed that the supply of domestic PNG is stable. As per a directive from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued on March 9, 2026, supply priorities have been restructured, ensuring that industrial sectors receive nearly 80 percent of their regular gas supply without interruption.

Oil marketing company representatives echoed these reassurances, highlighting that the stock levels for petrol, diesel, and LPG are sufficient. Although the LPG cylinder booking interval has increased slightly, deliveries are still timely. The Delhi government has emphasized vigilance against gas theft or black marketing, urging the public to ignore baseless rumors and maintain calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)