Historic Oil Release by IEA Amidst U.S.-Israeli-Iran Conflict

The International Energy Agency has agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil to address soaring crude prices due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This decision, supported by 32 member countries, aims to curb further price hikes, with emergency stocks available as per national circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has made a landmark decision to release 400 million barrels of oil, the largest action of its kind in history, in an effort to control the skyrocketing crude prices spurred by supply disruptions due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The IEA's move, backed by 32 member nations, is primarily aimed at preventing a further increase in oil prices amid fears that ongoing Iranian attacks may continue to obstruct oil exports from the Middle East.

While the U.S. and Israel continue military actions against Iran, the oil market remains volatile with analysts expressing concerns that the reserve release might not be sufficient to alleviate market disruptions, as current blockades disrupt roughly 20 million barrels per day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

