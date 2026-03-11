Historic Oil Release by IEA Amidst U.S.-Israeli-Iran Conflict

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has made a landmark decision to release 400 million barrels of oil, the largest action of its kind in history, in an effort to control the skyrocketing crude prices spurred by supply disruptions due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The IEA's move, backed by 32 member nations, is primarily aimed at preventing a further increase in oil prices amid fears that ongoing Iranian attacks may continue to obstruct oil exports from the Middle East.

While the U.S. and Israel continue military actions against Iran, the oil market remains volatile with analysts expressing concerns that the reserve release might not be sufficient to alleviate market disruptions, as current blockades disrupt roughly 20 million barrels per day.

(With inputs from agencies.)