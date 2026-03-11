G7 Leaders Unite to Tackle Gulf Crisis and Energy Stability

The leaders of the Group of Seven have pledged to maintain close communication over the next few weeks as they navigate the ongoing Gulf crisis. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made this announcement on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of stabilizing markets and securing energy supplies.

During discussions, the G7 focused on the broader economic and energy implications of the conflict in Iran. Meloni underscored the need to prevent current market fluctuations from having a lasting negative impact on global economic growth.

Moreover, Meloni praised the International Energy Agency's decision to release up to 400 million barrels of crude oil to aid in market stabilization. However, she did not specify Italy's contribution from its reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)