Market Turmoil: Energy Soars Amid Middle East Tensions
The UK's stock indexes dropped on concerns over Middle East conflicts driving oil prices upwards, risking an inflation shock. The FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, while the FTSE 250 was down 0.4%. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves considered measures against energy cost surges amid mixed corporate earnings impacting investor sentiment.
Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced potential measures to shield households from rising energy costs, although capping tariffs remains premature. Meanwhile, the energy index saw a rise, with Shell and BP stocks climbing amidst overall market challenges.
Mixed corporate earnings further influenced market dynamics. Legal & General's shares plummeted by 6.7% due to missed profit estimates, while Robert Walters' shares dropped after declaring a pretax loss. In contrast, Balfour Beatty experienced a rise in shares, anticipating increased profits from a burgeoning order book.