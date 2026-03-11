Market Turmoil: Energy Soars Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices surged on Wednesday due to escalating Middle East tensions, negatively impacting the UK's main stock indexes. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell by 0.5%, and the FTSE 250 dropped by 0.4%, as fears of disrupted supply lines intensified.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced potential measures to shield households from rising energy costs, although capping tariffs remains premature. Meanwhile, the energy index saw a rise, with Shell and BP stocks climbing amidst overall market challenges.

Mixed corporate earnings further influenced market dynamics. Legal & General's shares plummeted by 6.7% due to missed profit estimates, while Robert Walters' shares dropped after declaring a pretax loss. In contrast, Balfour Beatty experienced a rise in shares, anticipating increased profits from a burgeoning order book.