Supreme Court's Historic Decision: Passive Euthanasia Allowed for Ghaziabad Man

In an unprecedented ruling, the Supreme Court of India has granted permission for passive euthanasia for a 31-year-old man who has been in a vegetative state since 2013. The bench, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Vishwanathan, concluded that sustaining Harish Rana's life artificially no longer served his best interests.

Passive euthanasia involves halting life-sustaining treatment to allow natural death in cases without recovery prospects. The court's decision was supported by Rana's family and medical experts, who concurred that extended medical intervention was futile. The verdict underscored the pain Rana and his family endured for over a decade.

The judges praised the family's dedication, recognizing their steadfast support in difficult circumstances. They expressed deep empathy, commending the family's courage in seeking a dignified end for Rana. The court also urged the government to establish legislation in line with existing passive euthanasia guidelines for clarity in end-of-life care decisions.