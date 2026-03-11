U.S. Budget Deficit Stagnates Despite Tax Shifts

The United States maintained a steady budget deficit of $308 billion this February. According to the Treasury, receipts saw a modest increase, yet this was offset by equivalent spending levels, indicating an even growth trajectory.

Individual withheld income taxes saw a notable rise, buoyed by year-end bonuses that contributed to a $15 billion increase. Simultaneously, corporate and individual tax refunds also saw an uptick, linked to the prior year's tax cut legislation.

However, customs duties experienced a slight decline, partly due to a Supreme Court decision affecting tariffs. This ruling targets duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, leading to an unclear future for potential tariff refunds.