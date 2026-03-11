Left Menu

U.S. Budget Deficit Stagnates Despite Tax Shifts

The U.S. budget deficit steadied at $308 billion in February, as increases in receipts and outlays neutralized each other. Despite receipt growth from individual taxes and corporate refunds, tariff revenues cooled following a court ruling against some duties. Impacts of tariff reductions remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:31 IST
U.S. Budget Deficit Stagnates Despite Tax Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States maintained a steady budget deficit of $308 billion this February. According to the Treasury, receipts saw a modest increase, yet this was offset by equivalent spending levels, indicating an even growth trajectory.

Individual withheld income taxes saw a notable rise, buoyed by year-end bonuses that contributed to a $15 billion increase. Simultaneously, corporate and individual tax refunds also saw an uptick, linked to the prior year's tax cut legislation.

However, customs duties experienced a slight decline, partly due to a Supreme Court decision affecting tariffs. This ruling targets duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, leading to an unclear future for potential tariff refunds.

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026