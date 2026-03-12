Left Menu

Judge Delays Leon Black Deposition in Epstein-Related Lawsuit

A U.S. judge has postponed Leon Black's deposition in a civil lawsuit involving Bank of America and allegations of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse, amid possible settlement discussions. Originally set for March 16, the deposition will now occur on March 26.

Updated: 12-03-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 01:06 IST
A U.S. judge has postponed Leon Black's deposition in a civil lawsuit accusing Bank of America of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse. The deposition is part of ongoing legal proceedings brought by several women against the bank and the Apollo Global Management co-founder.

During a telephone hearing, District Judge Jed Rakoff, based in Manhattan, rescheduled the deposition from its original date of March 16 to March 26. This delay allows time for potential settlements between the bank, Black, and the accusers.

The case underscores the potential legal liability financial institutions face when handling accounts related to individuals accused of severe misconduct.

