U.S. Involvement in IEA's Oil Release Hinges on Presidential Approval

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum endorsed the IEA's release of 400 million barrels of oil, citing geopolitical tensions. He emphasized that U.S. participation requires President Trump's approval. Burgum noted upcoming announcements of increased oil production from U.S. companies due to the Iran conflict and resulting price spikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:49 IST
Doug Burgum

On Wednesday, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum expressed support for the International Energy Agency's plan to release 400 million barrels of oil, highlighting rising tensions in Iran as a catalyst for this action. However, Burgum emphasized that President Donald Trump's approval is essential for Washington to join the initiative.

During an interview on CNBC, Burgum predicted that American oil companies would soon announce increases in production. This move aims to counteract the price spikes caused by the ongoing conflict with Iran, underscoring the industry's response to global energy demands.

"The IEA's approach is rational given the circumstances, but the ultimate decision on U.S. participation rests with President Trump," Burgum stated, outlining the careful balance required in managing international energy policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

