Global Markets Tumbling as Gulf Oil Crisis Intensifies

Global stocks fell sharply as oil prices surged beyond $100 per barrel, partly due to attacks on fuel tankers in Gulf waters. The situation is raising global inflation concerns and complicating monetary policies, despite the IEA's unprecedented move to release oil reserves.

Updated: 12-03-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 08:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares across Asia plummeted Thursday with a 9% surge in oil prices pushing costs above the $100 threshold, following reports of ships struck in Gulf waters and oil terminals closing. This spike is set to exacerbate inflation and drive up borrowing costs globally.

Investors viewed the International Energy Agency's massive reserve release of 400 million barrels—its largest ever—with skepticism. The U.S. also announced a release of 172 million barrels starting next week. Both Brent crude and U.S. crude benchmarks climbed 9%, effectively continuing an upward trend from the prior day.

The impact was felt on stock indices worldwide. The MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan slid 1.6% and Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.5%. Meanwhile, global futures markets saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipping by 1%, adding to concerns from further geopolitical tensions in the Gulf.

