Rising Inflation and Energy Crisis Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street stocks experienced a dip as U.S. inflation data aligned with expectations, stirring ongoing concerns about the impact of rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw mixed movements, with investors closely monitoring the Consumer Price Index's 0.3% rise in February. Meanwhile, the conflict and its ramifications are expected to halt the deflationary trends spurred by energy price shifts.

Oil markets, under strain from conflict, saw volatility stabilize slightly, but concerns about supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz and potential price spikes to $200 a barrel loom large. Europe's energy dependence sparks additional economic fears, as central banks consider rate hikes to counteract inflation pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)