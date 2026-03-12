UK Condemns Iran's Reckless Strikes in Gulf: Cooper Lands in Saudi Arabia for Strategic Talks
The UK strongly condemns Iran's strikes in the Gulf as Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper visits Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the UK's commitment to regional allies' security and energy stability. The visit highlights ongoing efforts to repatriate British nationals and maintain oil supply continuity amidst escalating tensions.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has delivered a strong condemnation of Iran's 'reckless' attacks on Gulf neighbors, as Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrives in Saudi Arabia. Her visit underscores UK's solidarity with regional allies facing ongoing threats from Iranian missiles and drones targeting key installations.
The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office described Saudi Arabia as a crucial partner, with British cooperation focusing on security and energy stability. The visit comes amid efforts to safeguard British nationals in the Middle East, where over 63,000 people have been repatriated since the conflict escalated.
Cooper's agenda includes talks on ensuring oil supply continuity and bolstering regional defense capabilities. The UK's military support in the region is highlighted by deployments like defense batteries and Typhoon fighters, underscoring the UK's commitment to regional security and energy needs. PTI AK ZH ZH
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over India's Energy Security in Lok Sabha
Modi Addresses Energy Security Amid Global Challenges at NXT Summit
No country untouched by this crisis; we are doing everything possible to safeguard India's energy security: PM Modi.
Foundation of every nation is its energy security; right to decide our ties with different oil suppliers has been bartered: Rahul Gandhi in LS.
India Assures Energy Security, Maritime Safety Amid West Asia Tensions